ANC’s Disciplinary Appeals Committee upholds party’s decision to expel Jacob Zuma

The African National Congress (ANC) National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA) upheld the decision of the National Disciplinary Committee to expel Jacob Zuma from the ANC. Zuma was initially suspended from the ANC in January for endorsing the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party for the May 2024 elections. He was eventually expelled in July and opted to appeal the party’s decision.

Confirming Zuma’s suspension, ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said Zuma's behaviour exemplified the highest form of ill-discipline and a direct assault on the historical mission of the ANC. “By establishing and leading a rival political party, he abandoned the core values of organisational loyalty and collective accountability, converting himself into a tool for destabilisation,” she said. She added that as a former president of the ANC, Zuma was expected to embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership and advanced cadres who serve as guides and inspiration for all members of the movement and society.

“Instead, his actions have undermined the unity and cohesion of the movement at a time when it is critical to consolidate and push forward with organisational renewal and confront the pressing challenges facing South Africa. This severe breach of our organisational foundation necessitated his expulsion to safeguard the ANC's integrity and ensure that the unity of the organisation remains in form and content,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. She said the ANC will never permit an individual, regardless of stature or historical contribution to undermine its mission to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous society. Background

In December last year, Zuma announced that he would campaign for the newly-formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in the May 29 national and provincial elections. In his announcement, Zuma said he would remain an ANC member, while his vote would be in favour of the MK Party. In January, the ANC suspended Zuma. The party opted to wait until after the elections to take any further action against Zuma. Jacob Zuma addressing the media in Sandton. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Timeline March 25 - According to the NDC finding, a virtual disciplinary hearing was set down However, a day before that, Zuma's secretary told the NDC that he did not have time to appoint someone to represent him and he did not have the requisite facilities to participate. May 7 - The hearing was set to take place at Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Gauteng. The MK Party called for its members to support Zuma by gathering at Luthuli House. The ANC chose to call off the hearing due to safety concerns.

July 17 - The NDC set a new date for the hearing and was informed by attorney Mafika Sihlali would represent Zuma. He threatened court action if he was not given documents pertaining to the hearing. The NDC reminded him that only a member in good standing may represent another member facing disciplinary action. The NDC requested Sihlali to provide details of his ANC membership status and he later informed them that Tony Yengeni would represent Zuma, as he was in good standing with the party. Zuma did not attend the hearing. July 23 - A new date was set for the virtual disciplinary hearing. The NDC did not submit to Zuma's requests to have the hearing open to the public. July 28 - Zuma is expelled but chooses to appeal.