ANC's Integrity Commission asked to probe Oscar Mabuyane

Durban - A secretary of an ANC branch in Limpopo, who is also a former leader of Cosas in the Vhembe district, has written to the ruling party’s Integrity Commission (IC) asking it to probe Eastern Cape Premier and ANC provincial chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane. Ernest Netshivhumbe wrote to the commission on Monday arguing it to probe 2019 allegations that Mabuyane used R450 000 siphoned from financially struggling Mbizana Local Municipality to renovate his East London mansion. The allegations were first carried by the Sunday Times. In his letter to the commission, Netshivhumbe said the Eastern Cape businessman used as a front admitted that the money he paid to the company that renovated Mabuyane's home was siphoned from the municipality for work that was never done. "(I) am urgently calling for the top 6 officials and the IC to rigorously investigate Cde Oscar Mabuyane for his role in mass looting of public coffers in the Eastern cape… I believe that if the IC investigate this vigorously theirs much evidence to force Cde Oscar to account fully (sic),” he wrote to the commission.

However, Mabuyane dismissed this as a sideshow to distract the ANC from renewing itself and getting rid of corrupt elements within its ranks. He said when the allegations surfaced, he was probed by the provincial (Eastern Cape) Integrity Commission and was eventually cleared.

“The accusations relied on in the alleged letter to NEC officials and the Integrity Commission were widely reported and were responded to thoroughly in the organisation and in the public in 2019. In this regard, the ANC in the province is on record having clarified that the matter was heard by the Integrity Commission which cleared my name in any alleged wrongdoing.

“A report in this regard was submitted to the SGO which processed the report to the NEC which affirmed the decision of the Provincial Integrity Commission to clear my name in the alleged incidents of wrongdoing,” Mabuyane told Independent Media.

However, Netshivhumbe countered that by claiming that the provincial integrity commission did a shoddy work because it was beholden to Mabuyane, hence he escalated the matter to the national commission.

“That PIC (provincial integrity commission) is compromised because it was appointed by a PEC (provincial executive committee) which is led by Mabuyane. The election of that PEC was declared by Sbu Ndebele as null and void,” said Netshivhumbe.

Moreover, he dismissed allegations that he was raising this matter as part of a bidding work on behalf of ANC’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who has been asked by the national integrity commission to step aside pending his corruption charges.

“It does not matter whether we support Magashule or not. We just want all the resolutions taken at Nasrec to be implemented. They must not label us when we point out their alleged crimes. They are not the saints they claim to be.”

He claimed that the commission acknowledged receiving his letter and he expects it to work on the matter within seven working days.

ANC’s national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, did not respond when asked to corroborate Mabuyane’s claims that the report clearing him was received by Luthuli House.

Also failing to respond on time was Loyiso Magqashela, the spokesperson of the Eastern Cape ANC and PIC.

Political Bureau