ANC’s interference in Premier Job Mokgoro’s work is unconstitutional – DA

Johannesburg – The DA in North West has labelled the provincial ANC’s decision to monitor and regulate the activities of Premier Job Mokgoro following the suspension of his ANC’s membership as “unconstitutional”. On Sunday, the ANC suspended Premier Mokgoro’s party membership, claiming that he and four other ANC members colluded with the ANC to elect fellow ANC member Priscilla Williams as chair of chairs in the North West Provincial Legislature. The ANC wanted Lenah Miga for the position. According to the ANC interim provincial coordinator, Hlomani Chauke, Mokgoro, Aaron Motswana, Williams, Job Dliso and Bitsa Lenkopane had denied the party mandate and had brought the organisation into disrepute. “Their actions constitute gross violation of the ANC constitution and breach of their membership oath,” Chauke said. He summoned all five of them to appear before the ANC disciplinary committee, but the DA disagrees with the action taken against fellow legislature members.

DA North West deputy provincial leader Freddy Sonakile said the suspension of party membership is an internal ANC matter and was limited to the ANC’s own party political activities.

“The instruction by the IPC (Interim Provincial Committee) that three members will continue with their legislative work, with one member wholly suspended, and that the Premier will continue with his executive work in government, subject to coordination with the ANC’s Chief Whip in the North West Provincial Legislature, is unconstitutional.

“The IPC’s instruction blurs the line between party and state. The position of Premier is a constitutional creation and is subject to the oversight of the entire Legislature, that is subject to the oversight of all political parties represented, not just by the ANC.

According to Rule 32.1 of the Legislature’s Standing Rules and Orders, the responsibility of the chief whip of the majority party is largely limited to ensuring the effective coordination of the business of the legislature in consultation with other political parties. The function of the Leader of Government Business is largely limited to coordinating the schedule of government with that of the Legislature,” Sonakile said.

He said it was ironic that the ANC, which has claimed to be a champion of multi-party democracy, was now crying foul about the vibrancy such a multi-party democracy brings within the Legislature.

“Our mandate is to operate in the best interests of the people of North West, and not in the best interests of the ANC, which, by the way, seeks only to consolidate power of one ANC faction over another in order to enjoy access to the public purse.

“The people of the North West have endured the dysfunctional governance of the ANC for far too long. This is the result of a dysfunctional ANC. The factional battles playing out contribute to the collapse in governance and the delivery of services,” he said.

Sonakile said the IPC, after more than two years in office, has been unable to stabilise the ANC in the province and “that is because the ANC is beyond any salvation”.

Political Bureau