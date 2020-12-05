ANC’s NEC gathers to discuss the party’s renewal, Covid-19 and Ace Magashule

JOHANNESBURG - The battle of the legal opinions begins in the ANC with the National Executive Committee to gather to discuss the party's renewal, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and even the removal of its Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

This follows Magashule's arrest last month. President Cyril Ramaphosa's backers are said to be preparing to raise a motion for Magashule to step aside.

The gathering will be headlined by legal opinions for and against Magashule's stepping side. Although the ANC's constitution is silent on members charged with corruption stepping aside. Among others, Magashule will rely on a legal opinion by former ANC Treasurer - General Mathews Phosa.

Phosa's opinion states that the ANC has no ground to enforce Magashule to step down. Magashule is charged with failure to exercise oversight while he was Premier of the Free State. Magashule has maintained that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Magashule's backers are said to demand an early conference to decide on the ANC's new leadership.