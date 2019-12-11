Johannesburg - The ANC’s Nonceba Molwele has been unanimously elected the new council speaker for Johannesburg following an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting was boycotted by the DA and the EFF as the official opposition declared it illegal since it maintained that its councillor Vasco da Gama was still the legitimate speaker.
Last week, majority of councillors who were present in council voted for the motion to remove Da Gama but the DA’s Alex Christians rejected the motion after the DA disputed the interpretation of what constituted a majority vote.
The city however declared a vacancy for the post and city manager Ndivhoswani Lukwareni called for the meeting despite protestations and legal threats from the DA.
This comes as the ANC continues to complete its total takeover of the city from the DA after dislodging it last week.