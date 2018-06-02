THE ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has warned members that stern action will be taken against them if they become involved in mud-slinging or factionalism.

ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said that he was “disturbed” by infighting and bickering unfolding at Sol Plaatje Municipality, where the budget speech was disrupted last week.

ANC ward committee members burnt tyres in the street where the Sol Plaatje Speaker, Elizabeth Johnson, resides in Roodepan, calling for her to step down last week.

ANC Youth League and ANC Women’s League members meanwhile picketed outside Frances Baard District Municipality and Sol Plaatje Municipality in support of Johnson and the district municipal mayor, Buyiswa Ximba, who were recently removed from their posts by the ANC Regional Executive Committee (REC).

Ngxanga stated that service delivery would suffer if councillors and structures of the ANC became embroiled in fights.

“The PEC will not tolerate infighting among councillors and structures of the movement. We call on all structures of the ANC and councillors to refrain from intimidating and verbally abusing each other.”

Ngxanga also prohibited members from burning tyres in the streets, damaging the road infrastructure and mobilising ANC structures to support a certain faction.

“Members must desist from interfering in the smooth running of the municipalities.

“The provincial secretary will from now on comment on all strategic deployments that affect municipalities and government departments.”

Ngxanga added that stringent action would be taken against ANC members who “wilfully decide to ignore this directive”.

“This is not the time to fight each other, but to be preoccupied with improving service delivery to our communities.”

Diamond Fields Advertiser