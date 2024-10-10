ANC’s Obed Bapela faces backlash for misrepresenting party’s Morocco policy

ANC NEC member and chair of the party’s International Relations Subcommittee, Obed Bapela, is facing criticism over a "private family" trip to Morocco, where he allegedly misrepresented the ANC’s policies. Bapela recently met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, reportedly under the impression that he was leading an ANC delegation. During the meeting with Moroccan officials, Bapela went against the ANC’s position on the contentious Western Sahara issue, allegedly calling for the “normalisation of economic ties with Morocco.”

This stance contradicts the ANC’s long-standing commitment to solidarity with Western Sahara, a territory seeking independence from Moroccan rule. During the meeting, Bapela emphasised the importance of enhanced economic cooperation and encouraged Moroccan companies to invest in South Africa. He also voiced support for Morocco’s reintegration into the African Union, which could further strengthen bilateral relations across the continent.

The visit follows recent high-level discussions between the two nations, including a meeting between the speakers of their respective parliaments in September. It is alleged that Bapela falsely represented himself as an ANC delegate, which the party found misleading and inappropriate. Reports suggest that Bapela organised a delegation that he falsely presented as an official ANC group, including the misrepresentation of the credentials of individuals known to the party.

In a letter to Bapela, seen by IOL, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said his conduct violated party principles, particularly concerning the ANC’s stance on Morocco and its relationship with Algeria and Western Sahara. “Your actions contradict our established positions and resolutions. Had it not been for our comrades in Algeria, who provided recorded evidence of the proceedings in Morocco, the ANC would have remained unaware of these misrepresentations and the implications they carry for our organisation,” she said. Mokonyane has summoned Bapela to explain his actions in Morocco and has urged him to cease any further engagements with foreign representatives in the name of the ANC.

In a statement, the ANC distanced itself from Bapela’s views on Morocco, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the self-determination and liberation of Western Sahara. The party expressed its continued support for the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and condemned Morocco’s occupation as a violation of international law. The ANC stressed that any resolution to the conflict must involve a referendum allowing the Sahrawi people to determine their future, in line with United Nations resolutions.