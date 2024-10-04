ANC’s outspoken Sizwe Nyambi shot for exposing water corruption in Mpumalanga

African National Congress (ANC) politician and outspoken campaigner Sizwe Nyambi is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot several times for accusing Nkomazi local municipal officials of colluding to sabotage the water system in the area. Nyambi was shot outside his home in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga on Tuesday night, shortly after he went live on Facebook to express his dissatisfaction over the water crisis.

In the video, he was voicing his frustrations against the water mafia and municipal workers, who were allegedly responsible for the lack of water supply. “We have a challenge here in Nkomazi, we have a challenge of no water,” he said. This collusion is believed to facilitate the hiring of private water tankers to provide water to residents.

Nyambi is known for expressing his concerns with the government’s handling of the lack of progress in the country. This varies from a lack of jobs and business opportunities, as well as poor quality of delivery service delivery. “Ever since the municipality said it would cut overtime hours, the staff decided to collude and sabotage us the residents of Nkomazi so that we don’t get water supply,” he said.

A source also told IOL that Nyambi has been watched closely after his video exposing sex-for-jobs surfaced years back. “He is trying by all means to expose corruption but they want to silence him, hence the shooting,” he said. Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed the shooting but could not say what the motive was for the shooting.