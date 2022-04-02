ANC’s Paul Mashatile warns against members running for provincial offices for personal agendas

Cape Town - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has warned against members who run for positions in conferences for their own personal agendas. He said as provinces begin their conferences in the next two months those who are running for office must serve communities and not themselves.

On Friday the ANC in Mpumalanga hosted its provincial conference since David Mabuza left in 2017 to become the ANC’s deputy president. Mashatile said the Eastern Cape would have its conference in April. It will be followed by Gauteng and North West provinces in June.

KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Western Cape are scheduled to host their conferences in July. Mashatile, who was speaking at the wreath laying ceremony to remember ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Saturday, said this was the year in which the ANC would renew itself. “To us, organisational renewal is not just about ourselves as the ANC, but it’s about our people.

“It’s about the lives of our communities. “It’s about ensuring that the challenges our communities are facing are being addressed by our members and they must continue to live amongst our people,” he said. “This is the year of renewal.

“There will be many conferences, not only in Mpumalanga. “There are regional conferences everywhere throughout the country. “We will have another provincial conference this month in the Eastern Cape.

“There will be other provincial conferences that will follow, the North West and Gauteng in June and KZN in July. “Free State as well is coming,” he said, adding that other provinces would have provincial conferences before July and that includes the Western Cape. “But comrades, these conferences must be seen in the context of renewal, in the context of an ANC that wants to be better once again.

“An ANC that is not going to elect people who are interested to pursue their own personal agendas. “But we want men and women who are dedicated to serving our people. This is what these conferences are all about,” said Mashatile. [email protected]