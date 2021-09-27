ANC’s poll candidate list includes 25% youth, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that the party’s youngest candidate in the upcoming local government elections is 20 years old. There are about 9 500 candidates contesting of which 25% are young people, Ramaphosa said.

These include 4 937 PR candidates and 4 468 ward candidates who went through a robust democratic process as the ANC was determined to select the “most capable and committed” representatives. He addressed the media in Parktown on Sunday evening, providing a preview of the party’s candidates ahead of the ANC’s manifesto launch today. The inclusion of younger councillors, Ramaphosa said, will bring greater energy and innovation to local government.

These young councillors will be joining hands with older councillors. Candidates who were selected have a proven track record, he said. Ramaphosa said the ANC sought candidates who enjoy the confidence of the people they are meant to serve.

“We want our candidates to reflect the great diversity of the South African people, reinforcing the reality that the African National Congress – more than any other political formation in our country – represents the interests and the aspirations of the South African nation,” he said. Commenting on the youngest candidate being a 20-year-old, the president described this as a “phenomenal achievement for the ANC”. “To get a crop of young people is inspiring,” he said. He acknowledged the ANC had made mistakes, but emphasised the young councillors would learn from these mistakes.

“As humans and structures, we do make mistakes. These young councillors will learn from the mistakes which we have made. They will take local government to a higher level,” Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa conducted a campaign trail in Ekurhuleni on Sunday. He said during these engagements he reminded the communities that despite the challenges or “mistakes”, the ANC’s local government structures have in the main sought to deliver. The candidates for this year’s polls went through a rigorous selection process. “The selection process was not without any difficulties.

“Like many other organisations, we went through our own difficulties,” said Ramaphosa. He revealed that 46% of all ANC candidates are women confirming the ANC’s commitment to gender equality and achievement of non-sexist society. “The women of our country are the majority population.”

The president said the governing party has high expectations of candidates who will represent people’s aspirations. “We will cook you [candidates] so that you become the fit and competent councillors our people want to see. “In choosing candidates for the next term of local government, the ANC was determined we should deepen community participation in the process and assign oversight of the selection process to an electoral committee led by the elders of our movement.” Ramaphosa has called on the candidates to be the embodiment of “ethical servant leadership, to fight against corruption and mismanagement, and continually improve the functioning of local government – to be the best councillors our nation has seen.”

He said he expects them to display leadership as they go out to convince voters to vote for the ANC, and as they inspire volunteers through their example of hard work, discipline and dedication. “We demand from them that, if elected, and throughout the five years of their term, they stay close to the communities that have entrusted them with a solemn mandate.” Ramaphosa further commended the youth participation in last week’s voter registration as 90% of those who registered were young people.