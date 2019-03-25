ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe has opened fraud charges against his former personal assistant who accused him of sexual harassment. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Johannesburg - ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe says he is determined to clear his name as he opened fraud charges against his former personal assistant who accused him of sexual harassment. Mabe, who has denied the allegations against him, has instead accused Kgoerano Kekana of deliberately misrepresenting her qualifications to him and the ANC in order to secure a job at Luthuli House.

Kekana had also accused Mabe of cutting her salary after he refused to entertain his advances.

An internal ANC grievance panel which was set up to look into Kekana’s allegations has since cleared Mabe, but she has since opened a case with the police.

In his statement to the police, Mabe said the decision to cut her accuser’s salary came after he discovered that she lied about graduating from two colleges, which he said he probed due to lack of competence.

“Faced with her consistent poor performance whenever I requested to perform a task related to her functions, I decided to verify her qualifications and asked her to provide copies thereof, this being something that she has previously promised to.

“Upon making enquiries with Regenesys and Varsity College, I was advised that Kgoerano did not have any of the qualifications she had professed to have,” Mabe said.

Mabe said the complainant had also lied about being a former provincial deputy chairperson of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) in an apparent attempt to boost her political profile.

Mabe said he had personally suffered harm as a result of Kekana’s allegedly fraudulent actions, hence he decided to open the charges in his personal capacity.

Kekana had not been reached for comment by the time of going to print.

Political Bureau