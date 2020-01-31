Cape Town - Senior African National Congress (ANC) leader Supra Mahumapelo has warned that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be removed from her position.
This follows a motion by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to remove her from her position.
But Mahumapelo said on Friday Mkhwebane would not be removed from her position and that she was doing a good job.
Mkhwebane has been under fire from the opposition and calls mount for her removal.
Mahumapelo said the ANC will not support the motion of the DA against Mkhwebane in Parliament to axe her.