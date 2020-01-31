ANC's Supra Mahumapelo insists Public Protector will not be removed









The Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Senior African National Congress (ANC) leader Supra Mahumapelo has warned that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be removed from her position. This follows a motion by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to remove her from her position. But Mahumapelo said on Friday Mkhwebane would not be removed from her position and that she was doing a good job. Mkhwebane has been under fire from the opposition and calls mount for her removal. Mahumapelo said the ANC will not support the motion of the DA against Mkhwebane in Parliament to axe her.

“There is no way that the ANC in Parliament will support the motion of the opposition in the form of the DA to remove the Public Protector,” said Mahumapelo.

His comments came as he and another ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane came out in support of Bongani Bongo in his corruption case.

Bongo, who is also an ANC MP, has been charged for trying to bribe evidence leader advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara in the Eskom inquiry in Parliament a few years ago.

Zwane said they support Bongo in the case and the former State Security minister has been vilified by the media without hearing his side of the story.

“This case has been running in the media, one-sided. It is sensible that comrade Bongo gets a chance to state his side of the story,” said Zwane.

He said Bongo was innocent until proven otherwise by the court. “He should not be judged up until a finding is made,” said Zwane.

Political Bureau