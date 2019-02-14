The reinstated ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC) is led by Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The ANC will on Thursday meet with all its warring factions in the North West to resolve internal disputes ahead of the May 8 elections. On Wednesday night, acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete confirmed that deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte will, for the second time this week, meet the reinstated North West provincial executive committee (PEC), led by Supra Mahumapelo, following the decision by the High Court in Johannesburg last week.

The court declared the removal of the PEC unlawful and illegal.

Legoete said members of the of the provincial task team - led by Premier Job Mokgoro - and ANC alliance partners SACP, Cosatu and the South African National Civic Organisation would also attend the meeting.

The governing party was resolving the “political quagmire” in the province, Legoete said.

Mahumapelo’s executive was dissolved in June last year following accusations of corruption levelled against him by a certain faction in his party.

The decision also came after the North West was hit by a series of violent service delivery protests, which prompted Mahumapelo to step down as premier in May last year.

Legoete said the meeting on Thursday was a follow-up to one held at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Sunday, where Duarte ordered all the parties to work together and prepare for the upcoming national elections.

Legoete said his party’s lawyers were still studying the court’s judgment which was followed up by an enforcement order made by the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“We have not taken legal action at this stage. We will weigh up our options and, if possible, lodge an appeal,” Legoete said.

Mahumapelo appeared optimistic about on Thursday’s meeting. “We are expected to give a report on how all parties will work together ahead of the election to ensure overwhelming victory for the ANC.”

Prior to the meeting at Luthuli House, Mahumapelo, in an interview on eNCA’s Modise Network, said he plans to release a book later this year which details his decision to step down and removal as chairperson. He also alleged that the violent protests were politically influenced by certain factions in his party. He said the details would be in the book.

Cosatu North West secretary Job Bliso said his union was looking forward to working with Mahumapelo and his executive.

“We are hoping that the ANC will resolve its internal issues. We have no option but to work with the PEC. It is a decision of the court.”

He added, however, that Cosatu would await a directive from Luthuli House before rallying behind Mahumapelo’s executive.

According to him, the disbandment of the Mahumapelo executive and subsequent appointment of the ANC North West provincial task team was an “internal matter”.

“We as Cosatu serve the workers’ interests and the ANC relations with its alliance partners. If Luthuli House grants us permission to work with the Mahumapelo executive, we will do so,” he said.

The SACP was not available for comment on Wednesday.

Political Bureau