Cape Town - The ANC Women’s League has backed the appointment of the interim provincial committee to lead the party in the Western Cape. The Western Cape is one of the provinces where the provincial leadership has been disbanded and an interim structure appointed ahead of the conference.

In the North West and Mpumalanga there were no permanent provincial structures in place.

The ANC recently appointed a task team to lead the North West until it goes to the next provincial conference.

In Mpumalanga the party was mired in another leadership struggle with the provincial conference yet to be held and new leadership elected.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule this week announced the 30-member team to lead the Western Cape to the next provincial conference.

Former ANC MP Lerumo Kalako is heading the provincial interim committee. The ANCWL provincial task team said it fully supports the team led by Kalako.

“We are optimistic about the rebuilding of our organisation in the Western Cape. We believe the full list of interim provincial committee members adheres to the ANC constitutional provision in rule 6.1, which says that in terms of gender representation women must make up 50% of all decision-making structures,” said the ANCWL.

