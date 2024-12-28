ANCWL calls for government action amid rising teenage pregnancy rates in SA

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has expressed concern over the rising rate of teenage pregnancy in South Africa and called for the departments of Basic Education, Health, Social Development, Justice and Constitutional Development to join hands to address the issue. The ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba said the alarming trend not only jeopardises the health and future prospects of our young girls, but also underscores the critical issues surrounding broken homes, inadequate parenting structures, and the overall social fabric of society.

“Teenage pregnancy is a multifaceted issue rooted in a variety of societal challenges, including poverty, lack of access to education, and limited awareness regarding sexual and reproductive health,” she said. She added that young women who become pregnant during their teenage years face significant challenges that can affect their emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing. The demands of motherhood at such a young age often interrupt education and limited employment opportunities, perpetuating a cycle of poverty that can impact future generations, Nqaba said.

“Many of these young mothers are raising children in broken homes or unstable environments, leading to potential neglect and emotional instability for both the parents and the children involved,” she said. “The effects of familial disintegration can be profound, contributing to feelings of isolation and despair among young pregnant women,” Nqaba added. She said the lack of necessary support systems affects healthy child development, further exacerbating the challenge of parenting.

At least 570 newborn babies were born on Christmas Day in the country, which included a 13-year-old teenage girl who gave birth at the Seshego Hospital, in Polokwane, Limpopo. She was impregnated by a 28-year-old man, who has since been arrested and expected to appear before court on charges of statutory rape. Three 15-year-old girls gave birth in KwaZulu-Natal at Emmaus, Hlabisa and St Andrews hospital, while a 16-year-old gave birth at Klerksdorp/Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in the North West.

Nqaba underscored the importance of parental involvement in discussing teenage pregnancy. “Parents are often the first line of support for young people, and their involvement is crucial in fostering an open dialogue about sexual health and relationships,” she said. “By providing a nurturing and communicative environment, parents can equip their children with the knowledge and confidence needed to make informed choices about their bodies and futures.“

She acknowledged that for some teenagers, parental support may be lacking due to various issues, including socio-economic pressures, mental health challenges and generational patterns of neglect. “As such, it is vital that we encourage parents to take an active role in their children's lives, engage with them in discussions about sexual health, and model positive relationships.” In addition, Nqaba said it must be acknowledged that teenage girls face significant limitations regarding their rights and opportunities, including access to essential resources, including education, healthcare, and social support.