ANCWL in KZN pays tribute to the late Ricardo Mthembu

The Women's League provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela said on Thursday that they were saddened by the news of Mthembu's passing.

Mthembu, 50, succumbed to his battle against the coronavirus on Wednesday having spent several days in the intensive care unit of a Ballito hospital where he had been admitted last week.

He had previously served as mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality for eight years while he also served in three terms as chairperson of the ANC’s KwaDukuza region (now General Gizenga Mpanza) before being elected into the ANC KZN PEC in July 2018.

Following the May 2019 general elections Mthembu was deployed into the KZN provincial legislature and in August 2019 became the ANC’s provincial spokesperson, replacing Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu who became provincial Health MEC.

"The ANCWL KZN would like to send its deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Gabela.

"Comrade Mthembu was also a member of the Provincial Executive Committee and Provincial Working Committee.

"It's hard to digest that Cde Ricardo Mthembu is no more with us," said Gabela. She described Mthembu as a hard working comrade who had alway put the interest of people forward,” she said.

"We're so hurt that this coronavirus ongoing war has robbed us a comrade of his calibre. However we do not need to dispair but continue to face the war and make awareness about spread of Covid 19,” said Gabela.

"We would like to convey our deepest and sincere condolences to his family and all who worked with him," said Gabela.

She went on to warn South Africans of the dangers of the virus and called on all citizens to be cautious and remain safe by protecting themselves by wearing masks, keep social distance and constantly wash their hands.

