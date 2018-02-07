Rustenburg - The house of African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) Kenneth Kaunda regional secretary, Kedibone Chabalala, was stoned and damaged in an apparent intimidation act in Khuma, near Stilfontein, the ANCWL North West said on Thursday.

"Cde Kedibone’s home in Khuma township was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning around 2am when unknown people threw stones, breaking windows in the process. We are concerned that in addition to the damage that these attackers have caused, they also left Cde Kedibone’s children traumatised," said provincial secretary Bridgette Tlhomelang.

She said they suspect the incident was an act of intimidation relating to the regional conference planned for February 10.

While the police were called to the scene, no arrest has been made so far.

"It’s a shame that women are constantly disrespected and threatened in many forms to discourage them from playing a role in our country’s politics."

"Our organisation, the ANC, has fought throughout its more than 100 years of existence to build a non-sexist society with opportunities for all to play a role and as the ANCWL we’re determined to ensure that women do have a role to play."

