Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The ANC Women’s League has condemned the decision to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media saying the decision was politically motivated. ANCWL Secretary-General Mekgo Matuba said on Saturday the government must ensure there was transformation in the media industry in the country.

She said the Public Investment Corporation has taken SIM to court, but no action had been taken against Steinhoff.

“The PIC’s decision seems to be racially and politically motivated,” said Matuba.

She said it appeared someone was putting pressure on the PIC to liquidate SIM.