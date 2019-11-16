Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The ANC Women’s League has condemned the decision to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media saying the decision was politically motivated.

ANCWL Secretary-General Mekgo Matuba said on Saturday the government must ensure there was transformation in the media industry in the country.

She said the Public Investment Corporation has taken SIM to court, but no action had been taken against Steinhoff. 

“The PIC’s decision seems to be racially and politically motivated,” said Matuba.

She said it appeared someone was putting pressure on the PIC to liquidate SIM.

“The ANCWL demands that the ANC-led government and other media regulatory bodies ensure that transformation in the media industry is not undermined by the PIC liquidating SIM,” said Matuba.

She said the ANC Women's League would support any transformation in the media industry.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and African People’s Convention leader Themba Godi had this week also came out against the liquidation of SIM.

They said it did not make sense.

