ANCWL shows support for Dudu Myeni after 'delinquent director' court ruling

THE ANC Women’s League this week came out in support of controversial former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni after the North Gauteng High Court declared her a delinquent director for life. North Gauteng High Court Judge Ronel Tolmay declared Myeni a delinquent director for the remainder of her life subject to certain provisions of the Companies Act. The act states that a person declared a delinquent director may apply to the courts to suspend the order of delinquency and substitute it with an order of probation, with or without conditions, after three years. However, the court may only grant the order if it is satisfied that certain conditions have been met and the delinquent director demonstrated satisfactory progress towards rehabilitation and there is a reasonable prospect that the director would be able to serve successfully in a company in the future. According to the ANCWL, some attacks directed at Myeni over the years emanate from the fact that during her tenure as SAA chairperson, she challenged the doomed airline’s pending of over R10 billion a year on jet fuel to white-owned companies.

The ANCWL said it supported Myeni against Judge Tolmay’s judgment and encourage her to appeal.

"The Supreme Court of Appeal might arrive to the different conclusion on this matter and overturn the judgement delivered by Judge Tolmay," the league added.

Myeni was also ordered to pay the legal costs of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa).

Judge Tolmay referred her judgment and the evidence led when the matter was heard to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for its consideration and determination of an investigation of possible criminal conduct.

Myeni expressed her unhappiness with the judgment, saying she stood by her evidence during the trial when she insisted her actions and decision as the ailing national carrier’s chairperson were in its best interests as well as advancing transformation.

"Despite the narrative and opinions that have been formed around this judgment, this judgment does not state that I was involved in any act of corruption, financial misconduct or impropriety," she said.

Myeni said she was confident in her appeal’s prospects of success.

"I am more confident than ever that I will be vindicated in the end," she explained.

Outa and Saapa called on the NPA to act swiftly against Myeni and ensure that she faces the full brunt of the law.

The organisations said companies should pursue criminal charges against previous directors who have mismanaged their funds and assets.