ANCWL still opposes bail for Sindisiwe Ndlovu alleged killer









Sindisiwe Ndlovu Durban - To show its disgust against spiralling gender-based violence, the ANC women’s league in KwaZulu-Natal says it is still opposed to granting of bail to the alleged killer of Sindisiwe Ndlovu. Ndlovu, who was a provincial executive committee (PEC) member of the ANCYL, was fatally shot on December 17 last year at her New Hanover home by a man believed to her boyfriend and employed by one of the country’s security forces. The alleged killer shot her and later dumped her body at a local police station before he was arrested. Speaking ahead of the second appearance of the accused on Wednesday, provincial secretary of the ANCWL Nonhlanhla Gabela said they will be visible inside and outside the New Hanover Magistrate's Court in the KZN Midlands. Outside the court, there will be a picket while inside the court, members of the league will offer solidarity to the Ndlovu family.

“We're picketing outside court to apply more pressure to the magistrate to deny bail to Cde Ndlovu's murderer but to speed up the court process and hand down the sentence he deserves. Cde (comrade) Ndlovu's untimely death came a few days after we had just completed our provincial Gender-Based Violence campaign. We wish the court to act swiftly and hand down a harsh sentence to the perpetrator, " Gabela said.

She reiterated a call they made immediately after killing incident that they want the trial to be swiftly concluded so that justice could be seen taking place in the eyes of the public.

“The ANCWL KZN calls on the court to deny bail to this monster but to act with speed to ensure that justice prevails and that the perpetrator gets the punishment he deserves.”

Gabela said throughout their picket, they will be accompanied by other concerned ANC structures and members of the community.

Political Bureau