Durban - To show its disgust against spiralling gender-based violence, the ANC women’s league in KwaZulu-Natal says it is still opposed to granting of bail to the alleged killer of Sindisiwe Ndlovu.
Ndlovu, who was a provincial executive committee (PEC) member of the ANCYL, was fatally shot on December 17 last year at her New Hanover home by a man believed to her boyfriend and employed by one of the country’s security forces.
The alleged killer shot her and later dumped her body at a local police station before he was arrested.
Speaking ahead of the second appearance of the accused on Wednesday, provincial secretary of the ANCWL Nonhlanhla Gabela said they will be visible inside and outside the New Hanover Magistrate's Court in the KZN Midlands.
Outside the court, there will be a picket while inside the court, members of the league will offer solidarity to the Ndlovu family.