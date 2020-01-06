Kimberley - In a bid to accommodate the largely marginalised and forsaken Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) community, the ANC women’s league (ANCWL) will on Friday launch a special desk for them.
The desk would offer space for members of this community to express themselves and also influence the whole movement in its articulation, policies and resolutions.
The desk would be launched in Kimberley, just a day before the 2020 celebration of the ANC’s January 8 rally, which would be held to celebrate the 108th anniversary of the ANC’s formation in 1912 in Mangaung.
The league’s secretary-general, Meokgo Matuba, told Independent Media on Sunday that one of the organisation’s objectives with this was to campaign for an end to all forms of violence against women, children and other vulnerable groups.
She said it was a known fact that the LGBTQ+ community faced homophobic attacks and, in some instances, get killed in this country.