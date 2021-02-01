ANCWL urges tough action against Rustenburg mayor accused of sharing woman’s nude pics

Rustenburg - Firm action should be taken against Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou if he is found guilty of harassing a woman, the ANC Women's League’s Young Women's Desk said on Monday.

In a statement issued on Friday, provincial convenor Galebekwe Tlhapi said: "Allegations levelled against the mayor of Rustenburg cannot be taken (lightly) due to his reputable position as leader within the ANC-led government ... We as the Young Women’s Desk support the victim for taking the matter to court and stand with her until the court rules otherwise.

"We also sensitise some members of the organisation to not deduce that this matter (is a) political ploy against the mayor, but request parties involved to allow the process to unfold and deal with the matter accordingly in respect of the court’s decision.

"We ... reiterate that our stand against gender-based violence holds no fear or favour on perpetrators found guilty by the court of law (of) committing heinous crimes."

She fell short of calling on the ANC interim provincial committee to suspend Khunou, instead calling on the committee to “lead by example in ensuring a fair and safe environment for the most vulnerable and voiceless people, and act swiftly on the matter whilst investigations are ongoing“.