ANCYL criticises eThekwini over job opportunities

The ANCYL has rejected the city's response to their memorandum of demands submitted earlier this month and is now threatening a hard-hitting response. This includes a planned confrontation at the city's upcoming council meeting.

A showdown is brewing between the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and eThekwini Municipality over youth employment.

The standoff follows a recent march to City Hall where the ANCYL called on the municipality to provide more jobs for youth.

The city responded by outlining measures it has taken to address the issue. "The Memorandum states that at metro police there are 710 vacancies. The accurate information is that there are now 365 after a massive recruitment drive of about 500 officers and 80% being youth," reads one of the city's responses to the ANCYL.

However, the ANCYL has rejected this.