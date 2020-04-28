ANCYL factions squabble over Covid-19 food packs in Durban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A donation of food parcels to the eThekwini ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has pitted two factions vying for power in that region against each other with one claiming that councillors aligned to it were deliberately left out. The wrangling over the food packs began early last week when the regional secretary of the ANCYL, Thinta Cibane, and provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo announced that they have secured donations from local business people. An aggrieved councillor, who was part of a faction aligned to former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, alleged that when the time came for the donations to be distributed they were overlooked and most councillors who were given the food packs were councillors aligned to the other faction, which included Sabelo. Sabelo is vying for the position of deputy secretary in the region under the Thabani Nyawose slate and he is also the chairperson of the human settlements committee in the eThekwini municipality. The councillor alleged that another known councillor who was a supporter of Gumede, Sifiso Mngadi, of Chesterville, was sidelined until he gate-crashed the provincial government's public works offices in Mayville (in Durban) where the food was being distributed.

“These food parcels were only given to councillors who they think are part of their faction. If they believe you are not supporting them they sideline you and I am one of those who is sidelined,” said the councillor, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Mngadi confirmed that he gatecrashed the distribution process and was only given food packs after demanding them since they were being distributed in a ward that falls under him.

Another councillor is alleged to have faced a public rebellion after he was asked by his community why he failed to secure food packs for them.

Cibane denied there was factionalism in how they distributed the food parcels. He said the “list” they relied on was based on requests they received.

Political Bureau