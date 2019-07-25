Former minister Derek Hanekom. File photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA).

The ANC youth league in the Free State has launched a stinging attack on senior ANC member Derek Hanekom, saying he had shown total disdain towards organisational discipline and unity. In a statement that came out on Wednesday night in the wake of EFF leader Julius Malema's revelations that Hanekom and SACP's Solly Mapaila, lobbied them in the heat of the February 2018 plan to oust former President, Jacob Zuma, through a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

The league has in the past released a series of statements in support of Ace Magashule, the ANC’s secretary general who also on Wednesday night called Hanekom a "wedge driver."

The provincial spokesperson, Sello Pietersen, said they were not surprised by the claims and subsequent confirmation thereof regarding the counter revolutionary actions of Hanekom.

“We are certainly not surprised, given the historical antagonism displayed by this fellow towards any progressive programme that is meant to touch the white privilege and tilt the economic ownership patterns in this country, such as the land expropriation without compensation policy,” Pietersen said.

He said they want the ANC national executive committee (NEC) which would sit in Pretoria this weekend to suspend Hanekom, a man they called a “political jigsaw.”

Not to be left out, Zuma’s son, Edward, in a letter to Magashule which he later shared with the media, said shocking and outrageous as this revelation may appear to some, for them, Hanekom has been problematic for some time.

“These issues have been raised but to no avail despite tangible information that Hanekom is collaborating and working with external forces with the aim to stifle and choke the resolutions and the aspirations of our leaders, required to attain real tangible, radical and overall equitable transformation of the great black masses of our country,” Edward said in the letter.

He said it should not be forgotten that it was Hanekom that dismissed the tabling of the motion for the expropriation of land without compensation as nonsense, adding that “these comments were allowed despite being painful and condescending to us, as the natives of this country.”

“It would therefore be my prayer that the NEC strongly takes harsh action against Hanekom and all others involved in such treasonous acts. These acts of ill-discipline should lead to suspension, if not expulsion from the organisation.”

Writing on Twitter on Thursday morning, EFF’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu insisted that, despite a denial from Hanekom, they have the list of ANC MPs the latter gave them as an assurance that they would vote with them against Zuma.

“The list of ANC MPs is still with us and they know themselves,” Shivambu tweeted.



Political Bureau