ANCYL members protesting against NEC

Johannesburg - Members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) have vowed to mobilise to remove members of the national executive committee (NEC) should they fail to resign with urgency.

The ANCYL members had on Wednesday announced plans to hold a night vigil outside the ANC headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House, in Johannesburg on Thursday as part of their move to express dissatisfaction with current NEC members.

“We reiterate our stance on the ANC NEC to resign. If they don't resign, we are going to mobilise until they resign. We are asking former presidents Jacob Zuma, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe to take the ANC to conference,” said an ANCYL member from Ekurhuleni branch, Lucky Mathonsi.

The statement was issued by Mathonsi, Prince Rulashe and General Bheki Nkhutha.

The ANC structure on Thursday issued a statement warning those that planned to host or attend the night vigil not to do so.

“The ANC has noted with concern that people purporting to be members of the ANCYL are planning to hold a night vigil at Luthuli House. According to the group, their objective is to ’unite and save the ANC’. The ANC wishes to reaffirm the right of its members to peaceful protest. The NEC remains focused on the unity and renewal of our movement as well as the implementation of the resolutions of the 54th National Conference,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Members of the ANCYL defied the warning and converged at the Johannesburg City hall around 5pm and embarked on the night vigil until 11pm.

Mathonsi said that outside Luthuli House they were attended by security personnel who listened to their concern. He said police engaged with them, reminding them to observe Covid-19 protocols and curfew; after 11pm, he said, they dispersed.

He said the NEC members were occupied by personal battles which as the youth they would not allow.

Mathonsi accused the NEC of not uniting the party and not concentrating on the lack of employment and poverty faced by South Africans.

“In due time we will create a battlefield for them to fight each other but not at Luthuli house,” said Mathonsi.

Mabe said the ANC calls on all its members and structures to rally behind the decisions of the NEC, the highest decision-making body in between conferences, as well as the resolutions of the National Conference.

“The NEC will be embarking on a roadshow to regions and provinces to explain and clarify its recent decisions to ensure common understanding across the organisation,” said Mabe.

POLITICAL BUREAU