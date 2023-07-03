ANCYL NEC achieves gender parity, but no space for any young white leaders

The ANC Youth League has achieved gender parity in naming 20 young women among the 40 member national executive committee (NEC), but it failed to name a single white young leader in the key structure. The NEC is the league’s most powerful structure between conferences.

The NEC deployees that oversaw the process said the structure was mostly reflective of the country’s demographics as all races were represented, but there was concern that there was no white youth leader elected into the structure. ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji speaks during a press conference held by the new ANCYL leadership at Luthuli House on Monday. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) The deployees said the matter would be looked at closely. It is believed that there was room for the structure to co-opt white youth as the ANC did after the December 2022 elective conference when it was forced to co-opt South Africans of Afrikaner, Indian and coloured ancestry when they were not elected to the NEC.

The new ANCYL NEC is made up of 20 young men and 20 young women, thus achieving gender parity in the league. They will join the top six, taking the number to 46 NEC members who will run the affairs of the league on a daily basis. Prominent members of the NEC include Fasiha Hassan who was the deputy convener of the now-disbanded national youth task team (NYTT) that prepared for the elective conference.

Hassan also delivered the fierce political report on Saturday where she insisted that the youth league must reclaim its autonomy and be the voice of the country’s youth, especially the unemployed youth. Also making it to the new ANCYL NEC is Ntando Maduna from Harry Gwala region in KwaZulu-Natal, who was a fierce campaigner demanding justice for the murdered former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa. Maduna was one of those who called for a forensic probe into the affairs of the ANC-run Umzimkhulu Local Municipality following Magaqa’s death, which were followed by reports of corruption.

Other ANCYL leaders from KZN who made the were Portia Tuta Nyambose from the eThekwini region and a youth leader who served in the now-disbanded NYTT, Ntombi Magwaza, Nompumelelo Mbatha and the vocal Zama Khanyase. UPDATE: Here is the full list of the new NEC members for the ANC youth league. They were announced earlier today. @IOL pic.twitter.com/PviIwo2bFJ — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 3, 2023 Other prominent members of the new structure are Pinky Mbele and Avela Mjajubana from the Eastern Cape, Tshepo Louw, , Njabulo Mtolo and Jacob Tau. The 46 member ANCYL NEC List is as follows:

– ANCYL president Collen Malatji – ANCYL deputy president Phumzile Mgcina – ANCYL secretary general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle

– ANCYL deputy secretary general Tsakani Shiviti – ANCYL second deputy secretary general Olga Seate – ANCYL treasurer Zwelo Masilela

Fasina Hassan Zama Khanyase Pinky Maele

Nkosinathi Gumede Avela Mjajubana Tshepo Louw

Ntando Maduna Yanga Govana Jacob Tau

Wesley Kgang Andisiwe Kumbaca Sthembile Mhlongo

Njabulo Mtolo Lufefe Mkutu Anisia Ludick

Nompumelelo Mpata Khanyile Guquza Asanda Luwaca

Mbalizonke Magubane Mandy Ramokgoakgoa Itumeleng Magane

Portia Tuta-Nyambose Dr Mike Ramothwala Gaolathle Kgabo

Emmanuel Mongwe Ntombi Magwaza Avuyile Xabadiya

Luzuko Bashman Thabo Mofokeng Themba Mathibe

Dennis Mtshweni Jerry Khukhwana Tieho Makopo

Bethuel Zunguza Milisa Sokatsha Nomoya Mnisi

Inathi Mbiyo Eugene Manana Palo Jama

Kutlaono Rakosa Koketso Mogotlane Katlego Makofane

Sizwe Zingitwa Ondela Sokomani [email protected]