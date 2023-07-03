ANCYL NEC achieves gender parity, but no space for any young white leaders

The ANC Youth League has achieved gender parity in naming 20 young women among the 40 member national executive committee (NEC), but it failed to name a single white young leader in the key structure.
The NEC is the league’s most powerful structure between conferences.
The NEC deployees that oversaw the process said the structure was mostly reflective of the country’s demographics as all races were represented, but there was concern that there was no white youth leader elected into the structure.
The deployees said the matter would be looked at closely.
It is believed that there was room for the structure to co-opt white youth as the ANC did after the December 2022 elective conference when it was forced to co-opt South Africans of Afrikaner, Indian and coloured ancestry when they were not elected to the NEC.
The new ANCYL NEC is made up of 20 young men and 20 young women, thus achieving gender parity in the league.
They will join the top six, taking the number to 46 NEC members who will run the affairs of the league on a daily basis.
Prominent members of the NEC include Fasiha Hassan who was the deputy convener of the now-disbanded national youth task team (NYTT) that prepared for the elective conference.
Hassan also delivered the fierce political report on Saturday where she insisted that the youth league must reclaim its autonomy and be the voice of the country’s youth, especially the unemployed youth.
Also making it to the new ANCYL NEC is Ntando Maduna from Harry Gwala region in KwaZulu-Natal, who was a fierce campaigner demanding justice for the murdered former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.
Maduna was one of those who called for a forensic probe into the affairs of the ANC-run Umzimkhulu Local Municipality following Magaqa’s death, which were followed by reports of corruption.
Other ANCYL leaders from KZN who made the were Portia Tuta Nyambose from the eThekwini region and a youth leader who served in the now-disbanded NYTT, Ntombi Magwaza, Nompumelelo Mbatha and the vocal Zama Khanyase.
Other prominent members of the new structure are Pinky Mbele and Avela Mjajubana from the Eastern Cape, Tshepo Louw, , Njabulo Mtolo and Jacob Tau.
The 46 member ANCYL NEC List is as follows:
– ANCYL president Collen Malatji
– ANCYL deputy president Phumzile Mgcina
– ANCYL secretary general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle
– ANCYL deputy secretary general Tsakani Shiviti
– ANCYL second deputy secretary general Olga Seate
– ANCYL treasurer Zwelo Masilela
Fasina Hassan
Zama Khanyase
Pinky Maele
Nkosinathi Gumede
Avela Mjajubana
Tshepo Louw
Ntando Maduna
Yanga Govana
Jacob Tau
Wesley Kgang
Andisiwe Kumbaca
Sthembile Mhlongo
Njabulo Mtolo
Lufefe Mkutu
Anisia Ludick
Nompumelelo Mpata
Khanyile Guquza
Asanda Luwaca
Mbalizonke Magubane
Mandy Ramokgoakgoa
Itumeleng Magane
Portia Tuta-Nyambose
Dr Mike Ramothwala
Gaolathle Kgabo
Emmanuel Mongwe
Ntombi Magwaza
Avuyile Xabadiya
Luzuko Bashman
Thabo Mofokeng
Themba Mathibe
Dennis Mtshweni
Jerry Khukhwana
Tieho Makopo
Bethuel Zunguza
Milisa Sokatsha
Nomoya Mnisi
Inathi Mbiyo
Eugene Manana
Palo Jama
Kutlaono Rakosa
Koketso Mogotlane
Katlego Makofane
Sizwe Zingitwa
Ondela Sokomani
