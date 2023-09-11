ANCYL President Collen Malatji calls for military, police, and home affairs to deport illegal immigrants from South Africa

Calls for the deportation of illegal immigrants reach a critical stage as the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League President, Collen Malatji, has called on the military, police, and the Department of Home Affairs to work full-time to clean the country out of illegal foreigners. Malatji has called for the immediate deportation and removal of all illegal foreigners in South Africa, adding that all the foreign nationals who are in the country unlawfully should leave immediately and that they are a strain on many South African institutions.

"We are further demanding that all illegal foreigners must leave our country on an urgent basis. Anything illegal can't be in our country. They are heavy on our infrastructure, health system, and everything. "When they do crimes here in South Africa, we can’t account for them because they are illegal. Now they are saying that the military, police, home affairs, and everybody else must work full time to clean this country out of illegal foreigners," Malatji said. He was speaking at the Youth League’s 79-year birthday celebrations at Ga Moroka Kameelrivier Stadium in Dr JS Moroka Municipality, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

His call comes after the Johannesburg fire incident, which claimed more than 70 lives and left over 40 people injured and taken to hospital. It was also reported that 50 buildings in the city were hijacked and occupied by illegal immigrants who have been living in the country for decades. ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance (PA), and many others have also called for the removal of illegal immigrants from the country.

During his speech, Malatji also called for the Social Relief Distress Grant to be increased to R1,500 from its current rate of R350. He stated that unemployed graduates should also be given a monthly grant of R4,500. "We are saying that, while you are still looking for solutions, the R350 must be increased to R1,500 until all those issues are resolved.