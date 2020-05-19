ANCYL says it isn't to blame for attacks on foreign-owned spaza shops in KZN

Durban - The ANC Youth League's Task Team has distanced itself from a group of people who were allegedly inciting violence in a bid to take over spaza shops owned by foreign nationals. It said it would investigate if the group of four were ANCYL members as they were allegedly using the name of the league during the alleged acts. The response from the league came after the group started circulating a poster titled “forceful spaza shops take over”. The logo of the ANCYL features prominently on the pamphlet next to an inciting message which reads: “Foreigners must hand over keys to local youth with immediate effect.” On the same poster four names and the contact details of people connected to the campaign are listed. The names are Africanist Moloko Mochaka, General Bheki Nkutha, Prince Mxolisi Rulashe and Zanele Lekalakala.

When Independent Media called Mochaka and Rulashe on Tuesday, they both said the group is working on a press statement and it would be sent out to the media. No statement had been issued by the time this article was published.

Despite the wording on the pamphlet advocating for a violent takeover, Nkutha denied that their campaign is violent.

When he was asked whether the campaign had the blessing of the ANCYL, Nkutha did not respond to that question and said instead that they are “members of the ANCYL.”

He did not respond when he was asked which branch he was from.

ANCLY Task Team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said the league had nothing to do with the poster or the campaign. She added that it goes against their policies, resolutions and code of conduct as the league.

“We will be following closely the organisers of this campaign and actually get to discover whether or not they are members of the ANCYL. Upon discovering their membership status we will then take action against them.

"Whether or not they are members of the league they have committed a grave offence here. If you’re not a member you cannot use our logo for xenophobic statements and campaigns. If you’re the member of the League you should know that we are against any form of discrimination, violence and xenophobia,” Mkhize said.

Political Bureau