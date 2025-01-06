ANCYL says teenage pregnancy is caused by poverty, lack of sexual education

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has expressed concern over the high rate of teenage pregnancy, saying this was caused by limited access to sexual health education, poverty, and lack of opportunities. This follows recent reports of a 12-year-old girl giving birth on New Year’s Day in the Eastern Cape, while on Christmas Day, a 13-year-old girl gave birth in Seshego, Limpopo. During 2024, South Africa recorded over 70,000 teenage pregnancies across the country.

Recent statistics reveal that approximately 365 adolescents give birth daily, including about 10 girls under the age of 15. These reports have put the teenage pregnancy crisis back in the spotlight. The ANCYL said this troubling reality demanded urgent attention and coordinated action from all sectors of society because minors were vulnerable.

The young lions have called on the stakeholders including government, educational institutions, parents and guardians, community leaders, law enforcement, and non-governmental organisations to join hands to fight the growing crisis. “Teenage pregnancy not only compromises the futures of young mothers but also places an immense strain on their families and communities. "By working together, we can create a society where every young person has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress,” the party said.

The ANCYL further called on all South Africans to unite in addressing this critical issue. “Let us ensure that our youth are empowered with the knowledge, resources, and opportunities to shape a brighter future.” Meanwhile, statutory rape cases have been opened to hold those responsible for the pregnancies accountable.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with statutory rape in connection with the 13-year-old in Seshego. Another case recently brought to light involves a young girl whose father was arrested for statutory rape after police intervention. [email protected]