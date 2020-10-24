ANCYL shocked at killing of eThekwini branch leader Smanga Zulu

Durban - The ANC Youth League in the eThekwini region has expressed shock at the news of the alleged assassination of local leader Smanga Celimpilo Zulu, who was killed by unknown assailants in KwaMakhutha in the south of Durban this week.

Smanga, 32, was "a dedicated young man who served the congress movement" in a number of structures, which included chairperson of the Durban South region of the South African Students Congress (Sasco) and the secretary of the ANCYL Vusi Madlala branch, the league in the eThekwini region said in a statement.

"In him the ANC had a young cadre dedicated to the struggle and willing to serve in whatever role he was required by the revolution. We send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family, the friends, and fellow comrades for this tragic loss."

At the time of the attack, Smanga was with two other people "who are fighting for their lives in hospital“.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and call upon the police to ensure that they provide around the clock protection to our leaders. We urge anyone with information that can assist to solve this crime to approach law enforcement authorities," the league said in the statement.