Johannesburg - The national task team of the ANC Youth League has slammed Judge Dhaya Pillay for rejecting a sick note presented by former President Jacob Zuma to prove that he is sick, hence unable to come to court.
Joining the fray on Wednesday, the league issued a long statement and said the warrant is a “continuous vilification” of Zuma.
Zuma was required to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday as part of the court hearing regarding his alleged Arms Deal corruption where he is accused of pocketing bribes from French arms manufacturer, Thales. The company allegedly channeled the bribes via Schabir Shaik, a convict who was once enlisted as Zuma’s financial advisor.
Taking on Judge Pillay, the task team’s convener, Tandi Mahambehla and Sibongile Besani, the task team's coordinator, they said for over a decade, the State has failed to prove that Zuma is guilty of any crime.
“Refusal of a sick note by Cde (comrade) Zuma is proof enough that there is a mission to destroy what is left of him and his dignity,” reads the statement.