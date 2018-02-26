The ANCYL expressed concern that "capable” young MPs were not considered for positions in the national executive. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - The ANC Youth League is not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle.

The league said it was concerned that “able” and “capable” young MPs were not considered for positions in the national executive.

Ramaphosa announced changes to his cabinet on Monday night. The changes saw the removal of former ANC Youth League leader Fikile Mbalula as police minister.

The league said although it respects the fact that it is Ramaphosa’s prerogative to appoint ministers, but it would have benefited young people if there was generational mix in the executive.

“Even though we respect President Ramaphosa’s prerogative right as prescribed in the Constitution to appoint members of the executive, we strongly feel he should have assembled a well-balanced executive drawn from both the old and the new,” said the league in a statement on Tuesday.

“The ANC should start now taking its youth members seriously and assign it serious positions of power and responsibility, because we represent the second layer leadership of the ANC and the country at large. By doing so, the ANC will be investing in it future, other parties are doing same. When we speak about renewal we are also speaking about having trust and faith in youth leadership in the organisation and the State.

The ANC Youth League it is also not pleased with the return of Nhlanhla Nene as the Minister of Finance. Nene was removed by Zuma in 2015, a decision that sent shockwaves throughout the markets.

“As the ANCYL we are concerned about the invitation of cde Nhlanhla Nene to return to where he was. We think that his invitation coming from private sector might create a perception that white monopoly capital remains in control of treasury.”

The league said it would seek a meeting with the ANC top six to discuss its concerns about the lack of young people in cabinet.

