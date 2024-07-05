ANCYL supports GPU but wants positions in Lesufi’s cabinet

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng has commended Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s firm decision of not giving the DA positions in his executive council (cabinet) but have slammed their own exclusion. Gauteng ANCYL convener Ntsako Mogobe has said they are disappointed with Lesufi’s decision not to include the youth in his cabinet.

“The ANC Youth League is deeply disappointed and strongly condemns the decision by the Premier to consciously exclude young persons in his executive. “The ANC must explain why there is no young person in the executive, ignoring the fact that we have capable young MPLs who are under the age of 35,” he said. The Gauteng ANCYL briefed the media on Friday in Johannesburg about what they said should be top priority for the new executive council.

Lesufi announced his executive council on Wednesday in Johannesburg. His cabinet consists of only four parties, the ANC, RISE Mzansi, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). This was after the DA and ANC failed to reach an agreement on the allocation of power in the legislature. The DA pulled out of the government of provincial unity, opting to go into the opposition benches.

Ntsako has called on Lesufi to have a youth and anti-corruption focus in his executive. “We want to call on the ANC to give these young MPLs more responsibilities and positions of influence in the legislature, to be at the centre of youth development drive programmes in the province. The department of youth development must be in the Premier’s Office,” he said. Mogobe has said that the inclusion of youth voices in the executive council is essential for addressing the unique challenges for young people and for ensuring that their perspectives are integrated into the decision-making processes.

He says the exclusion undermines the efforts to promote youth empowerment and involvement in governance, which are critical for building a dynamic and responsive administration. “We urge the ANC to reconsider and address this oversight, reaffirming their commitment to fostering an inclusive government that truly represents all demographics within our province. “The exclusion of young MPLs in the executive signals a concerning disregard for the voices and contributions of young people, reflecting a failure to take the plight of the youth seriously.”