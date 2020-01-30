ANCYL to elect new leaders over five days in March









ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Sibongile Besani. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng Johannesburg - The ANC Youth League will elect new leaders at its five-day national conference at the end of March, the formation’s national task team announced on Thursday. ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Sibongile Besani, who is the task team’s co-ordinator, said the national conference will be held between March 27 and 31. The upcoming conference will be the first since the 2015 gathering in which Collen Maine was elected president, having failed to hold the one scheduled for 2018. Besani said provinces ready to hold their conferences have been given the go-ahead and will be assisted. Audit teams have already been deployed to provinces, according to Besani.

The task team has also upheld the Eastern Cape’s decision to disband its regions.

Besani said in regions not in a state to hold conferences there will be restructuring and reinforcement to provide assistance.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also attended the task team’s meeting held on Wednesday at party headquarters Luthuli House.

The task team’s spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said there was nothing untoward with Magashule’s attendance as it reported to him.

The meeting also affirmed the task team’s role as the voice of the youth that can air its views on any issue affecting the country and the ANC.

Political Bureau