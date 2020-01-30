Johannesburg - The ANC Youth League will elect new leaders at its five-day national conference at the end of March, the formation’s national task team announced on Thursday.
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Sibongile Besani, who is the task team’s co-ordinator, said the national conference will be held between March 27 and 31.
The upcoming conference will be the first since the 2015 gathering in which Collen Maine was elected president, having failed to hold the one scheduled for 2018.
Besani said provinces ready to hold their conferences have been given the go-ahead and will be assisted.
Audit teams have already been deployed to provinces, according to Besani.