ANCYL to elect new NEC members

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to arrive at the Nasrec Expo Centre where the ANC Youth League is currently in its third day of its national conference. Delegates stayed on until late on Saturday night as they elected their new leadership.

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji was elected unopposed, while Phumzile Mgcina was elected deputy president and Mntuwoxolo Ngudle was elected secretary-general. Tskani Shiviti and Olga Seate were elected first deputy secretary general and second deputy secretary-general respectively, while Zwelo Masilela was elected as treasurer general. The delegates are now in the process of nominating candidates for the Youth League's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The youth league members arrived in a buoyant mood following the election of their new leadership. This is the first elected leadership of the youth league in eight years. Currently the Youth League is in the process of raising their nominations and voting for their preferred additional candidates in the NEC.