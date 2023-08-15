The ANC Youth League has reiterated its position that some of the ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet were out of their depth. It said it was not happy with the poor performance of some of the ministers.

It said it wanted to meet with them. Recently, the ANC Youth League was caught in a spat with the mother body after it attacked Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi saying he was failing to do job. It called for his firing and described him as "minister of unemployment."

In the latest spat, the ANCYL squared up with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan after it accused him of privatising Eskom. The league said it would not allow for the sale of the power utility. Instead of going that route, the government must improve the performance of Eskom. The youth league’s National Executive Committee met over the weekend and discussed a range of issues.

The ANCYL said on Tuesday it wants to meet with some of the ministers over their performance. "The ANCYL NEC is aggrieved by the non-performance of some ministers in the president’s Cabinet and calls for stricter monitoring of their performance, as it directly reflects the president’s governance legacy since 2017. We urge the ministers to prioritise the issue political economy, not finding comfort in the rising unemployment, poverty, and inequality disparities. "Furthermore, the NEC committed itself to engaging the various ministers deployed by our ANC government, starting with ministers in the economic cluster, to discuss the ideas the ANCYL has on how jobs for young people can be created," said the ANCYL.