Picture: PDPics/Pixabay

Durban - ANC Youth League leader Thinta Cibane said eThekwini Region has learnt with shock and sadness of the assassination of Dumisani Moyo, the chairperson of the league in ward 7, who was gunned down on Tuesday night. “He was gunned down outside his home with members of his family inside the house. The brutal assassination of this young man who dedicated his entire life to the emancipation of young people is an assault on the future of this movement and the country,” he said.

He said Moyo’s death was a big loss, “we know the contribution made by this young man to the emancipation of the community in general and the youth in particular.

“We call upon law enforcement agencies to investigate this assassination whose motive at this stage remains a mystery to us all. We urge members of the ANC Youth League to exercise restraint and to allow the police to do their work,” he said.

The police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they are investigating a case of murder.

Political Bureau