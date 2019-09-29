ANCYL warns against 'tainted' leaders ahead of eThekwini conference







ANCYL eThekwini spokesperson Thulisa Ndlela. File Picture DURBAN - THE ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in eThekwini region has warned against electing a leader whose tainted reputation will damage the mother body. The warning came as Zandile Gumede is forging ahead with a campaign for the upcoming regional conference that might take place in December, although the actual date had not been declared. Although campaigns have not officially opened, the ANCYL had declared in public that it preferred President Cyril Ramaphosa’s backer, Thabani Nyawose, as the new regional chairperson, Bheki Ntuli to retain his regional secretary position and ANCYL provincial chairperson Thanduxolo Sabelo as Ntuli’s deputy. Gumede’s backers wanted businessman Musa Nciki to be elected regional secretary. The league’s regional spokesperson, Thulisa Ndlela, said party members have powers to either elect people who would make or break the party and the country, “since the ANC is the leader of society”.

“If ANC members want to elect someone who has got charges hanging over their heads, what can we say?” said Ndlela, without mentioning a name.

Supporters of Gumede, whom the ANC provincial executive committee had stripped of her mayoral position in eThekwini due to poor performance, are campaigning for her to claim back the position she lost when the PEC disbanded the regional executive committee after its term of office had expired in December last year.

“If the members of the ANC desire for themselves to be led by someone credible, then they will be led by someone credible.

“But if they desire not to be led by someone credible, then that will happen,” Ndlela said.

The league’s vigorous campaign ahead of the 2015 regional conference helped Gumede to triumph over SACP provincial chairperson James Nxumalo. This time, the same league said Nyawose, who had supported Nxumalo in 2015, was a better person to lead the collective.

“In this comrade, we are looking at someone who will be able to work within the collective, and possibly carry the organisation further, given his experience, as he had led in the branch level and had been part of the youth league.

“We are also very comfortable that he might be a good choice for us as he would be able to unify the organisation and provide the direction moving forward,” said Ndlela.

Sabelo said he had been approached by the league to avail himself for the regional deputy secretary position.

“The eThekwini youth league phoned me about that, and I said they must talk to the branches of the ANC, but I have never refused to go anywhere,” said.

Sabelo, who is being lobbied to be the league’s president, said there was nothing wrong with him holding both positions.

Meanwhile, Gumede’s supporters will hold a meeting tomorrow in Pinetown, outside Durban, which they said was aimed at uniting the ANC in the region.

However, Gumede’s campaign spokesperson, Manqoba Shabane, said the gathering was aimed at mobilising branches to rally behind Gumede.

“We launched our campaign in uMlazi. We are now going to the north-west (Pinetown) to measure our strength. From the west we are going to central (CBD) and from there we are going to the north,” he said.

Politics Bureau