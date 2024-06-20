ANCYL welcomes racist Gouws’ suspension, PA considers parliamentary action

Political parties have called on parliament to remove racist Renaldo Gouws from the house, saying they will not associate themselves with racist people. Gouws was suspended on Thursday morning by the DA after establishing that the video of him uttering racial slurs was real and not a fake generated to create a stir in the public.

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji told the media on Thursday that the league welcomed the DA’s decision to suspend Gouws but wished for him to be expelled. “The ANC does not associate with anybody who is racist, who has an anti-racial agenda. We have been clear on that. I see the DA has acted on him and we wish that they would further expel him,” Malatji said. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie who has since backtracked on his stance about Gouws, said his party will report him to the Equality Court.

“I’m going to take it a step further by leading the charge against him in Parliament. We shall also tomorrow report him at the Equality Court,” he said. McKenzie initially urged people to forgive Gouws for racial remarks that were made 16 years ago. “I was wrong about Gouws and would like to apologise, someone very close to him confirmed that he still hates Black people and send us his racist video. I apologise again for coming up for him. I should have kept my ideas of redemption to people that are truly remorseful,” he said on X.