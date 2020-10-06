Andile Lungisa apologises to judges he accused of bias

Johannesburg - Controversial former ANC Youth League deputy president Andile Lungisa has apologised to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges and other judicial officers for the false allegations he made against them when he was jailed last month. The disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality councillor told his supporters outside the North End prison in the Eastern Cape that the SCA and Eastern High Court judges who presided over his assault case were politically biased and that some of their spouses had been employed by his political rivals. The SCA judges and Eastern Cape High Court Judge President Selby Mbenenge dismissed the claims and demanded that Lungisa retract his damaging and offensive allegations. On Monday, Lungisa retracted the offensive allegations. ”The retraction is made to the judges who heard my appeal against my conviction and sentence in the Grahamstown High Court and the Judge President of that division (Eastern Cape) as well as to the five SCA judges who heard the appeal against my sentence,” he said.

Lungisa said he unequivocally retracted his statement made on September 17 and admitted that they were unfounded.

”I admit that my statement regarding the above mentioned were false and without merit and thus wrongful,” he said in his public apology.

Lungisa’s attempt to appeal the 2018 Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court conviction for the assault of DA councillor Rano Kayser failed in the high court and the SCA.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment and in his appeals he was found to have failed to show remorse.

He was granted R10 000 bail last month but has opted to remain in prison apparently to complete rehabilitation programmes he had started when he was jailed for 16 days after his conviction in 2018.

Political Bureau