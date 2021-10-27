Andile Lungisa ’confuses’ court date, warrant of arrest issued

Cape Town - A warrant for the arrest of former ANC councillor and ANC Youth League deputy president Andile Lungisa was stayed, pending his appearance in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on November 18. Lungisa was charged for contravening an illegal gathering of about 30 people on July 2 at Addo and Malinge Street in Motherwell.

The charge came after taxi operators made the former councillor, whom they accused of inciting violence, move across Gqeberha and discourage people from looting and protesting against the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said that on Tuesday was supposed to have been the start of Lungisa’s trial for allegedly contravening the lockdown regulations. “His first court appearance for this case was in July 2021. The trial was supposed to start today (Tuesday), however, Lungisa was absent in court and his attorney reported that his client had confused the dates,” Ngcakani said.

“The court issued a warrant for his arrest and ordered that it be held over until 18 November 2021,” she said. Lungisa was among the people who opposed Zuma’s imprisonment and had led the submission of a petition in support of Zuma. On July 6, he said he had been harassed by the police at Mount Road police station, for submitting a petition in support of the former president.

“This is a old order tactics. I won’t pushed around for my ideas,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. On July 20, Lungisa said he was summoned and interrogated by police intelligence and the Hawks from the “national office”, for his role in the supposed “insurrection” attempt. “In the interrogation by the organs of the State, I was accused of having assembled an arsenal for the purpose of overthrowing the State. This is of course an outright lie,” he said.

“Not only is this allegation baseless, I have never handled a weapon in my life.” Lungisa had taken issue with being charged for contravening the Covid-19 regulations when “the offending parties are usually penalised with a fine if the police pursue them”. He said he was supportive of the protests against what he described as “unjust arrest” of Zuma and that he never advocated for any violence.

“I will of course continue to fight against this attempted intimidation and criminalization of political dissent. I will sue the State if they harm my reputation by painting me as a coup plotter,” he said at the time. “It would have been interesting for the State to make the charge of ‘insurrection’ because it would have given me an opportunity to cross examine the politicians that have caused all this anarchy.” [email protected]