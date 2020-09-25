Andile Lungisa released on R10 000 bail

Johannesburg – Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been granted R10 000 bail by the Makhanda High Court and will be freed from prison, pending the outcome of his leave to appeal application at the Constitutional Court.

Lungisa was sentenced to two years in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after smashing a glass jug on the head of DA councillor Rayno Kayser during a fight in the council chambers in October 2016.

It has been reported the High Court said that denying Lungisa bail would have been an unnecessary deprivation of his freedom and that if the ANC councillor’s Constitutional Court appeal failed he would have to serve his two-year prison sentence.

Amongst the first senior political figures to welcome the news of Lungisa’s successful bail hearing was EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.

“It’s great that Cde Andile Lungisa has been granted bail. The legal team must keep him out of jail permanently. He’s not a menace to society and does not pose any physical threat to anyone. Be strong @mrlungisa! The system is doing everything to suppress fighters for economic freedom,” Shivambu wrote on Twitter.