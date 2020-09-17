Andile Lungisa to start two-year jail sentence today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Disgraced ANC politician Andile Lungisa is expected to report to authorities by midday on Thursday to begin serving his prison sentence for assault, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). "Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa is expected to report to the clerk of the court at Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court by noon tomorrow, 17 September 2020, to commence serving his two-year prison sentence," the NPA said. This comes as he applied to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the sentence. Lungisa has served notice of motion that he will apply for bail pending the decision of the court to grant him leave to appeal. It is his last possible legal bid to overturn the high court sentence for assaulting fellow councillor, Rano Kayser, in 2016 by smashing a glass jar over his head.

The Supreme Court of Appeal earlier this month dismissed his appeal of his sentence, holding that the assault had been of a life-threatening nature and that Lungisa had not only behaved in a manner unbecoming of his status, but failed to take responsibility for his actions.

Following that ruling, the NPA served notice on Lungisa to report to the clerk of the court on Monday.

However, his lawyers raised a technical objection to the manner in which it was served, obliging the NPA to issue a second notice on Tuesday, ordering him to report within 48 hours.

The SCA ruling came shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a strict anti-corruption drive and said all those within the ruling party facing serious charges would have to take leave of their positions.

Several factions within the ANC have, however, rallied around Lungisa.

African News Agency/ANA