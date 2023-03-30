André de Ruyter to appear before Scopa over corruption claims at Eskom

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter will appear before the Standing Accounts of Public Accounts to shed more light on a slew of allegations of corruption he made about the power utility. De Ruyter left Eskom after his bombshell on corruption and looting at Eskom, where he fingered even senior politicians involved.

The appearance of De Ruyter before Scopa comes after the ANC voted against the motion to set up a special committee to probe corruption at Eskom. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa on Thursday said De Ruyter has agreed to appear before the committee and address issues raised by parliamentarians.

His appearance before Parliament’s finance watchdog comes after ANC MP Bheki Hadebe wrote to Hlengwa, asking that De Ruyter be asked to appear before them. Hlengwa said he had contacted De Ruyter, who agreed to come to Parliament. “Subsequent to that invitation, sent on 17 March 2023, the committee has received a response from Mr De Ruyter through his legal representatives acceding to the committee’s request. In his response, Mr de Ruyter indicated that he will present a written submission to the committee on the issues he has raised and is agreeable to appearing before it at a date to be determined by the committee,” said Hlengwa.