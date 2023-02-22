Andre de Ruyter to leave Eskom ‘with immediate effect’

Eskom, the embattled power utility that has struggled to keep South Africa’s lights on, is set to be without a chief executive as of March 1, 2023. Eskom announced in a statement late on Wednesday night that Andre de Ruyter would be leaving at the end of February.

Story continues below Advertisement

De Ruyter announced his resignation in December last year, but was due to stay on until the end of March. “Following the convening of a special Board meeting on 22 February 2023, the Eskom Board and Group Chief Executive (GCE) Andrè de Ruyter have reached mutual agreement to curtail his notice period to 28 February 2023,” Eskom said in a media statement. “The board further resolved that Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect.

“Acting GCE arrangements are being finalized with the shareholder Minister and will be communicated shortly,” Eskom said. Last year was officially South Africa’s worst year of rolling blackouts, and with the country still experiencing Stage 6 load shedding, the outlook does not look good. There has been load shedding every day of 2023 so far.

Story continues below Advertisement

During his State of the Nation Address on February 9, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a state of disaster had been declared in light of South Africa’s energy crisis, and that a minister of electricity in the Presidency would be appointed. * This is a developing story IOL