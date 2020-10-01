Angelo Agrizzi did not appear in ‘Bosasa corruption’ court case due to medical reasons, says directorate

Johannesburg: Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has been charged alongside former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the fraud and corruption case which was heard at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Smith, 60, appeared before the court on Thursday morning after earlier handing himself over to police in Alberton.

He was subsequently released on R30 000 bail and is expected back in court later this month.

Investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said Smith was charged both in his personal capacity and as a shareholder of Euroblitz (Pty) Ltd. He faces fraud and corruption charges, while Agrizzi faces corruption charges.

“Smith stands accused of accepting gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his home and cash transferred into his personal bank account via the bank account of his company, Euroblitz, in exchange for the use of his political influence as a member of Parliament for the ruling party, to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the Department of Correctional Services who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions of rands,” said Twala.