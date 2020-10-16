Angelo Agrizzi recuperating in hospital after his other case is postponed in Pretoria

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Hospitalised former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi’s fraud and corruption case at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court has been postponed to November 26 for further disclosure of documentation by the State, with his lawyers at pains to stress that he is Covid-19 negative. Agrizzi, alongside former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Linda Mti, former Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder, has been charged with fraud and corruption in February 2019. The charges are linked to tenders that were awarded by the department to African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) in which a Hawks investigation had unearthed that in the procurement of services by the department, around R1.6 billion had been embezzled. At the State Capture commission last year, Agrizzi had revealed that Mti had received a litany of bribes bankrolled by Bosasa, including a monthly payment of R65 000, an R18 million house, holidays and travel, vehicle services and security detail, to facilitate tenders for Bosasa in the prison system. In a separate matter, related to corruption and bribery charges for his alleged involvement with giving kickbacks to former ANC MP Vincent Smith, Agrizzi was denied bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

His bail application denial came despite Agrizzi appearing before the court in a seemingly frail state as he attended proceedings with a small oxygen device.

This comes after Magistrate Philip Venter deemed Agrizzi a flight risk after the State had argued he had not disclosed that he had moved millions into offshore bank accounts in Italy while also purchasing property and a car in the European country.

On Thursday, Agrizzi was hospitalised after spending Wednesday night behind bars, as his health reportedly deteriorated overnight on Wednesday.

Following the postponement of Agrizzi’s matter at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court, his lawyer, Daniel Witz, told Independent Media his client was now in a stable condition in hospital although he was currently being monitored.

“The staff at the hospital are doing a great job. He is Covid-19-negative as I know there’s news reports coming out that he has tested positive.

“He’s not, he’s Covid-negative and they are just working on some further blood work and they’re just going to continue monitoring him,” Witz said.

Political Bureau