Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will face cross-examinations from Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and former Parliamentary chair Cedrick Frolick.
The chairperson for the inquiry deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted Frolick and Mantashe's applications to cross-examine on Tuesday.
Both men have been implicated in Agrizzi's testimony. Agrizzi held a powerful position at Bosasa and testified that he witnessed widespread corruption involving bribing of officials and politicians in order to gain tenders for Bosasa.
In Mantashe's implication, Agrizzi testified that he, along with a string of politicians, had received security upgrades to their homes which were funded and installed by Bosasa. Agrizzi said Bosasa paid for upgrades to three properties belonging to Mantashe. These properties were located in Boksburg and in the Eastern Cape.
Mantashe denied the allegations and said he had funded the installations himself. Agrizzi later responded and said Mantashe was untruthful.