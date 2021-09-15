Anger, as murder case linked to Phoenix unrest postponed again

Durban - The case involving three suspects that have been accused of murder linked to the violence that broke out in Phoenix during the unrest in July, has been postponed until Friday by the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. The three accused suspects, brothers Dylan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon, appeared before the court for a second time, after abandoning their bail application during the first appearance in August.

All three suspects are facing one count of murder, except for Dylan, who faces an additional attempted murder charge. The suspects allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Mondli Majola in Phoenix during the unrest. Majola was shot from behind, according to his family who were present at the hearing. The legal team representing the accused told the judge that they would like to start the case afresh, which the judge replied by saying that there was no need to start again but rather pick up where they left off.

The defence told the court that the introduction of a new legal representative to the case was the reason behind the abandonment of the initial bail application. Video: Jehran Naidoo The defence also requested more time to consult with their clients, as stringent Covid-19 regulations at the correctional facility that they were held at, did not allow ample time to do so.

There was a full-house in the court-room on Wednesday, as members from the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), EFF, civil organisation Justice for Africans as well as investigation officers, were present. Angered by the duration for the pursuit of justice, the victim's mother, Nombuso Majola, told the media outside court that she wants to see those people that murdered her son rot in jail. Majola said the three suspects took away her only son and that she wanted justice.

“It seems nothing is happening. It seems we’ve been shut out and it seems like we are not important. We just want justice to be done, we want those people that murdered my son to rot in jail. Because right now, they keep on postponing but I don't know for what. “There is a video that says that Mondli was murdered so why is it taking them so long to give the verdict,” Majola said. The mother of 19 year old Mondli Majola, who was shot and killed from behind during the unrest in Phoenix in July, Nombusa Majola talks to the media outside the court after the second hearing on Wednesday at the Verulam Magistrates court.



Video: @JehranD@IOL pic.twitter.com/GOnBD0HTaU — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) September 15, 2021 National convener for the ANCY, Nonceba Mhlauli told Independent Media that it was important as young people to be there to support the justice system.

“We thought that it's important as young people for us to come here today to really support our justice system and get to the bottom of what actually happened in Phoenix, the people who lost their lives and ensure they (the suspects) are brought to book,” Mhlauli said. National convener for the ANC Youth League Nonceba Mhlauli outside the Verulam Magistrates Court where the trio linked to the Phoenix unrest murders, Dylan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon are appearing.



Video: @JehranD @IOL pic.twitter.com/lZgxPOI4jb — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) September 15, 2021 Jackie Shandu, convener for Justice for Africans , said that they are pleased with the judicial process so far. “We see that the state has been making a number of arrests. In Phoenix alone, we are told that 58 arrests have been made. So from a judicial point of view and criminal justice point of view, it seems that work is being done with a satisfactory level of commitment and competence,” Shandu said.